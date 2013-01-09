US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with slim gains on Alcoa results

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, as the first group of earnings reports started to trickle in. While Alcoa Inc gave a bullish demand outlook, the results didn’t give a clear direction of how well corporations did during the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.97 points, or 0.46 percent, at 13,390.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.84 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,460.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.00 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,105.81.