NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after a far weaker-than-expected rate of growth in Chinese exports, but the S&P 500 remained on track to post its fifth straight week of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.56 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,126.63. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 4.24 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,398.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 9.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,009.33.