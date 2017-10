NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at open on Friday, with indexes on track to post another strong week after repeatedly scaling new highs over the past several days, though a drop in energy shares limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.73 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,104.35, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,629.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.45 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,421.62.