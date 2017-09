NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at the open Friday, following the biggest rally on Wall Street in more than nine months, as talks continued in Washington to end a fiscal stalemate that has shut the government for days and threatens the nation’s fiscal standing.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.82 points or 0.11 percent, to 15,109.25, the S&P 500 lost 3.07 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,689.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.316 points or 0.19 percent, to 3,753.43.