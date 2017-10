NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as data pointing to an improvement in the labor market did little to alleviate investor pessimism about a faltering global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to 12,530.93. The S&P 500 Index dropped 9.96 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,331.49. The Nasdaq Composite lost 25.69 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,862.29.