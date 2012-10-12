FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, focus on bank results
October 12, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, focus on bank results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on
Friday as investors digested results from a pair of major banks
and data showed inflation pressure remained in check.
    Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo & Co
 both fell after their results, even though JPMorgan
posted record profits. Wells Fargo dropped 4 percent to $33.77
while JPMorgan was off 1.8 percent at $41.33.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.07 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 13,343.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was down 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,432.54. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.09 points, or 0.00
percent, at 3,049.32.

