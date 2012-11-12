FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at opening on China data
November 12, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at opening on China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose at the open on Monday, coming off the worst weekly drop since early June, on upbeat economic data from China. But gains were muted by remaining concerns about the growth outlook in the United States and Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,820.00. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 2.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,381.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,915.27.

