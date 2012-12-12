FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed announcement
December 12, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, after five straight days of gains, as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a fresh stimulus plan to support the economy at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.24 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,273.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 3.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,431.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 9.97 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,032.27.

