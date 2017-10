NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the debate brewing in Washington over raising the U.S. borrowing limit as well as what is expected to be a lackluster earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 54.83 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,452.49. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 5.26 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,465.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.85 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,101.68.