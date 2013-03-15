FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ticks lower at open, S&P record in sight
March 15, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ticks lower at open, S&P record in sight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ticked lower at the open on Friday as investors grappled with a flurry of economic data, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of an all-time closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.32 points or 0.24 percent, to 14,503.82, the S&P 500 lost 3.35 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,559.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.75 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,258.18.

The record closing high on the S&P is 1,565.15, set Oct. 9, 2007. Its record intraday high is 1,576.09, set two days later.

