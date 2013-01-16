FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open, Boeing drags
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open, Boeing drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pulled back from five-year highs at the open Wednesday despite strong bank results on concerns about global economic growth, with shares of Boeing pressured after two Japanese airlines grounded their Dreamliner fleets.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.53 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,479.36. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 2.15 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,470.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.82 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,112.59.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.