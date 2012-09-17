US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open after run-up

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday after the best two weeks for the S&P 500 in three months left the index at its highest level in nearly five years, with investors turning their attention to the economy and instability in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.81 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,576.56. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 2.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,463.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.30 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,179.65.