NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit a five-year high at the open on Thursday after better-than-expected results from online marketplace eBay and as data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a five-year low.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.80 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,543.03. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.67 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,476.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 12.66 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,130.20.