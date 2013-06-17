US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St climbs at open after weekly loss

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed at the open on Monday after major indexes on Friday closed their third negative week in four, with traders focused on expectations the Federal Reserve will reinforce its commitment to supporting the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 98.91 points, or 0.66 percent, to 15,169.09. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 10.28 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,637.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 28.80 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,452.36.