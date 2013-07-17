US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Bernanke

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke affirmed the central bank’s plan to begin scaling back its stimulus program later this year, though he stressed that could change if the economy’s outlook changes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.64 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,479.49. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.91 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,681.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.50 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,607.00.