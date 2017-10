NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, extending a rally that lifted the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly two months, as optimism grew that a deal would be made to avert the “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.11 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,247.50. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 2.13 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,432.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.93 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,020.53.