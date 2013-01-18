US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower on earnings, China data

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell modestly on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 rose to its highest level in five years, as a weak outlook from Intel was weighed against encouraging data out of China and a fourth-quarter profit at Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.68 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,589.34. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,478.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.63 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,125.37.