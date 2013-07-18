FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as earnings pour in
July 18, 2013 / 1:37 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as earnings pour in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as investors perused the latest corporate results, including a jump in profit at Morgan Stanley, and looked to a second day of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.67 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,481.19. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 1.93 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,682.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.98 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,610.98.

