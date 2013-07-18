US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as earnings pour in

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as investors perused the latest corporate results, including a jump in profit at Morgan Stanley, and looked to a second day of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.67 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,481.19. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 1.93 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,682.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.98 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,610.98.