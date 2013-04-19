FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens lower after weak results from GE, IBM
April 19, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens lower after weak results from GE, IBM

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The Dow opened lower on Friday following disappointing results from General Electric Co , McDonald’s Corp and IBM, while other indexes were little changed at the start.

GE fell 3.7 percent to $21.84 while McDonald’s was off 2.2 percent at $99.71. IBM was the biggest loser on the S&P, falling 6.6 percent to $193.58.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.17 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,478.97. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,543.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.35 points, or 0.14 percent, at 3,170.71.

