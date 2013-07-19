US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after tech sector disappoints

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Friday, in the wake of disappointing results from tech giants Microsoft and Google and as investors booked profits after recent gains that took the Dow and S&P 500 to closing highs on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 27.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,521.20. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,686.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 25.25 points, or 0.70 percent, to 3,586.03.