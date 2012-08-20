US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open, healthcare up

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Monday following six weeks of gains on the S&P 500, but Aetna’s purchase of rival insurer Coventry Health Care for $5.7 billion showed companies still see value in the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.51 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,255.69. The S&P 500 Index dipped 1.47 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,416.69. The Nasdaq Composite shed 3.81 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,072.78.

Healthcare was the best performing of the S&P 500 top 10 sectors in early trading.