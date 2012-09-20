FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on economic concern
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on economic concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday as data showing slowing growth in China and Europe, and weak U.S jobless claims figures, underscored the headwinds faced by the global economy even as central banks aggressively step up stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,549.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 4.99 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,456.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 15.36 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,167.26.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.