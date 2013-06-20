FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open after Bernanke remarks Wed
June 20, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open after Bernanke remarks Wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, adding to a more than 1 percent drop a day earlier after remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who outlined the start of a wind-down of stimuli that has been instrumental to the market’s rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.97 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,047.22. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 11.25 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,617.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 36.19 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,407.01.

