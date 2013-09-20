FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, Apple helps Nasdaq
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, Apple helps Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors digested comments by a senior Federal Reserve official, who said that the central bank’s stimulus efforts could be scaled back from as early as October.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.62 points, or 0.00 percent, at 15,635.93. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.29 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,723.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.17 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,796.56.

The Nasdaq was kept in slightly positive territory thanks to a 1.1 percent rise in shares of Apple Inc as the company released the latest version of its iPhone product line.

