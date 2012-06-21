US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as weak data on the U.S. labor market and Chinese manufacturing was offset by an easing of Spanish bond yields.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Philadelphia Fed business survey and data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.67 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,854.06. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,357.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,929.56.