FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as weak data on the U.S. labor market and Chinese manufacturing was offset by an easing of Spanish bond yields.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Philadelphia Fed business survey and data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.67 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,854.06. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,357.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,929.56.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.