US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on central bank hopes
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on central bank hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with Wall Street set to make another run at a four-year high as equity markets continue to grind steadily higher on hopes that central banks will act in the near future to stimulate their economies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.63 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,285.27. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.87 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,421.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.25 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,085.46.

