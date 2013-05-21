FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts slightly higher, eyes on Fed
May 21, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts slightly higher, eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly stronger on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit yet another intraday record in the previous session, with markets expected to drift sideways ahead of Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 25.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,361.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 1.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,667.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.51 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,496.94.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
