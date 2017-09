NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday following a record closing high by the S&P 500 in the previous session, as a week filled with economic data and key corporate earnings begins.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.64 point at 15,400.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.20 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,745.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.17 points, or 0.23 percent, at 3,923.45.