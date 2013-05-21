US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' remarks

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as comments from Federal Reserve officials eased some concerns that the central bank could start reducing its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,387.58. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 2.87 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,669.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to close unofficially at 3,502.12.