US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on Japan data, eyes Greece

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy, while Greece was beginning a series of meetings with European officials aimed at securing more time to push through reforms.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,191.81. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,411.27. The Nasdaq Composite shed 4.36 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,062.90.