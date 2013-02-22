US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on data, HP earnings

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher Friday after two days of losses, lifted by better-than-expected earnings from Hewlett-Packard Co and positive economic data from Europe.

HP, a Dow component, jumped 7.4 percent to $18.34 in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,926.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 6.06 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,508.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.48 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,149.98.