US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on stimulus worry, China data

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first back-to-back daily drop in a month, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures may be scaled back sooner than hoped and over weak data in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,231.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 16.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,638.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 28.80 points, or 0.83 percent, to 3,434.50.