US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on data, China hopes
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on data, China hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday on optimism the economies of both the U.S. and China may be recovering.

Jobless claims fell by 23,000 in the latest week while the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said China’s factory output should grow faster sequentially in the fourth quarter. In addition, Procter & Gamble rallied 2.6 percent after reporting results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.34 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,147.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.59 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,417.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.19 points, or 0.78 percent, at 3,004.88.

