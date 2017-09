NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding from recent weakness after comments from U.S. and Chinese central bankers eased concerns about a credit crunch and an rapid end to stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.38 points, or 0.49 percent, at 14,730.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.24 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,582.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.81 points, or 0.93 percent, at 3,351.57.