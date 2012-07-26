FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St climbs at open on Draghi comments
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:49 PM / in 5 years

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St climbs at open on Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open o n Thursday after remarks by Europe’s central bank chief about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 108.42 points, or 0.86 percent, to 12,784.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 14.11 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,352.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 45.39 points, or 1.59 percent, to 2,899.63.

