NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as the market took a breather from a rally that has taken the S&P 500 up 18.5 percent so far this year and as investors weighed a slew of mixed earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,506.78. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 5.89 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,684.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.10 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,584.09.