NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth was in line with forecasts, slowing as expected in the second quarter and defying fears of a more pronounced slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.99 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,913.92. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 5.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,365.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 14.30 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,907.55.