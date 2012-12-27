FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat as "fiscal cliff" talks eyed
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat as "fiscal cliff" talks eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat at the open on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama returned to Washington to restart negotiations in an attempt to find a last minute deal to avoid a series of tax hikes and spending cuts due to take place next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,113.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 0.54 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,419.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,987.81.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.