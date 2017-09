NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open, with the S&P 500 and Dow poised to drop for the first week in four, as concerns grew over a lack of compromise in debt and budget negotiations by congressional lawmakers in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.91 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,287.39, the S&P 500 lost 5.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,693.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.316 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,769.111.