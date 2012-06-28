FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Europe concerns
June 28, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Europe concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors were skeptical that the latest European Union summit would agree on concrete measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

Financial shares were the weakest, falling 1.2 percent after a report that JPMorgan Chase’s trading loss could be as big as $9 billion.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.68 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,527.33. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 11.15 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,320.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.17 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,841.15.

