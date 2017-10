NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week and the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.35 points, or 0.15 percent, to 14,548.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 1.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,563.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.53 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,259.05.