NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in cyclical shares, as investors continued to question the longevity of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.66 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,315.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 10.44 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,649.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.57 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,470.32.