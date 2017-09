NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose slightly at the open on Wednesday, adding to fresh records scaled by the Dow and the S&P 500, amid sturdy results and on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its stimulus efforts into next year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.24 points or 0.12 percent, to 15,698.59, the S&P 500 gained 2.08 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,774.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.957 points or 0.23 percent, to 3,961.295.