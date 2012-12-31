FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower without "cliff" solution
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower without "cliff" solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, the last trading day of the year, as political leaders in Washington worked to find agreement that would keep the United States from falling off the “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.99 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,886.12. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 4.09 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,398.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.20 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,955.11.

Major indexes are on track for their sixth straight day of losses, though the S&P 500 remains up more than 11 percent for the year.

