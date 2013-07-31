FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens modestly higher after data
July 31, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens modestly higher after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as the latest round of economic data showed stronger-than-anticipated jobs growth in the private sector and accelerated momentum by the economy.

Investors were looking ahead to a much-anticipated statement from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.26 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,557.85. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,690.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.68 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,628.14.

