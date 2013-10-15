FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts losses after House Republicans' own debt limit plan
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts losses after House Republicans' own debt limit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slightly pared earlier losses on Tuesday after Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives said they hope to pass their own version of legislation to reopen the federal government that would differ from a plan now emerging from Senate negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.82 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,276.44. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.90 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,708.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.42 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,818.69.

