US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St drops at open despite ADP report
April 4, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St drops at open despite ADP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, despite stronger-than-expected private sector payrolls data, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting published Tuesday suggesting further monetary stimulus action is unlikely.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 118.82 points, or 0.90 percent, to 13,080.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 12.82 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,400.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 33.13 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,080.44.

