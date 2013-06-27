FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after Dudley comments
June 27, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains after Dudley comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared earlier gains on Thursday in the wake of comments from William Dudley, head of the New York Federal Reserve.

Dudley said the Fed’s asset purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined last week if U.S. economic growth and the labor market turn out weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.61 points, or 0.80 percent, at 15,029.75. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.08 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,614.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.26 points, or 0.72 percent, at 3,400.48.

