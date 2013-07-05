US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after strong jobs data

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after strong job market data signaled the economy is on a good footing, while Wall Street also caught up with a Thursday rally in Europe on expectations of extended monetary stimulus from central banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.16 points or 0.51 percent, to 15,064.71, the S&P 500 gained 7.83 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,623.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.31 points or 0.5 percent, to 3,460.98.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.