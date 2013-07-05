FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after strong jobs data
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after strong job market data signaled the economy is on a good footing, while Wall Street also caught up with a Thursday rally in Europe on expectations of extended monetary stimulus from central banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.16 points or 0.51 percent, to 15,064.71, the S&P 500 gained 7.83 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,623.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.31 points or 0.5 percent, to 3,460.98.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
