US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after payrolls; Dow tops 17,000
July 3, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after payrolls; Dow tops 17,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Dow breaking the 17,000 level for the first time, after the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in almost six years and the American economy created many more jobs than forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.8 points or 0.29 percent, to 17,025.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.28 percent, to 1,980.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.23 points or 0.36 percent, to 4,473.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

